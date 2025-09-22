Min-p sampling for LLMs

At the core of LLMs is their ability to predict the next correct word (or token) to their previously generated output in response to the input provided. The input content gets converted into tokens and then into embeddings; at the output layer, the embeddings get reconverted into tokens.

The challenge, for the model, lies in the process of identifying the right token as an output for a given input. This process is statistical and stochastic in nature. It’s called sampling. In other words, LLMs generate text by sampling the next token from a probability distribution over the vocabulary at each decoding step.

Sampling is a strategy to help the model pick a word from the list it's given. If it chooses only the top options the output will be fairly safe but not very creative; choosing randomly from the whole list, meanwhile, can lead to deeply chaotic outputs. chaotic. The magic, when it comes to LLMs, lies in the middle. Striking this balance, however, isn't easy.

One solution is min-\(\rho\) sampling, a stochastic technique that varies its truncation threshold based on the model’s confidence, making the threshold context-sensitive. The thresholds are relative and depend on how certain the distribution is for that token.



Sampling techniques and their limitations

Min-\(\rho\) sampling is a response to the limitations of existing sampling techniques. Before getting into the details of min-\(\rho\) sampling, let's take a look at established approaches and why they often fall short when it comes to LLMs.

Greedy decoding and beam search are independent and commonly used quasi-deterministic techniques designed to select the most likely next token at each step during text generation. Both techniques prioritize the highest-priority choices, which means they can miss more diverse and highly creative outputs.

Temperature is a kind of a risk controller. Low temperature makes the model play it safe, while high temperature encourages it to take risks and explore less likely words for more creativity.

Top -\(\kappa\) (stochastic) sampling is a family of techniques. Top- \(\kappa\) sampling selects the next token from the \(\kappa\) most probable candidates at each step of generation, but the technique doesn’t adapt to changing levels of model confidence — with low \(\kappa\) -values, the model becomes overly conservative, which limits its creativity. At high temperatures, it generates noisy and incoherent outputs.

Top- \(\rho\) (nucleus) sampling works by dynamically selecting the smallest set of tokens whose cumulative mass probability exceeds a pre-defined threshold: \(\rho\) . However, the method can still produce repetitive and incoherent text, especially at high temperature settings. Lower “ \(\rho\) ” makes the output more conservative, whereas higher “ \(\rho\) ” invites the model to make riskier choices.

Dynamic threshold sampling adjusts the token threshold based on model confidence. This does, however, require careful tuning of model confidence. High temperatures (T>2) flatten the probability distribution, which means many tokens get similar (ie., low) probabilities, which can lead to degeneration, repetition or even nonsense — even with top\(\rho\)/top- \(\kappa\).

The graphic below provides a visual comparison of each of the above sampling methods: