The agentic enterprise: Building an ecosystem of continuous evolution and reliable impact



Traditional digital transformation is hitting a wall. While many organizations have experimented with AI to automate isolated tasks, few have managed to bridge the gap between "one model, one output" and true enterprise-wide impact. To realize the full value of AI, businesses must move beyond marginal productivity gains and toward higher levels of autonomy.



In this collaboration, Thoughtworks and AWS explore the emergence of the agentic enterprise; a composable strategy where human experts and AI agents collaborate to solve complex, non-deterministic challenges. This whitepaper provides a framework for building an ecosystem that is as simple to adapt as it is to build.