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Ask Tai
Live webinar | July 21, 2026

Inside Thoughtworks:

A candid conversation with our technologists

Webinars Back

Curious about what it's like to work and grow a career at Thoughtworks in Singapore?

 

Join us for an open conversation with four Thoughtworkers based in Singapore as they share their career journeys and what it's like to grow as a technologist at Thoughtworks.

 

Whether you're exploring your next opportunity or simply curious about Thoughtworks, this session is an opportunity to hear honest perspectives, ask questions and learn more about our engineering culture.

 

What we'll discuss

  • What it's like to work at Thoughtworks

  • Engineering culture and continuous learning

  • How careers evolve over time

  • Live audience Q&A

 

Bring your questions — we'll answer them live.

 

Date: Tuesday July 21, 2026

Time: 7:00 - 8:00pm 

Location: Online (Zoom webinar)

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Meet our speakers

Ayesha Begum, Lead Consultant

With a decade of experience in software development and delivery, Ayesha has led and managed teams and contributed to product development and management, R&D, and customer engagement and support. She joined Thoughtworks two years ago. 

Loveneesh Singh, Lead Consultant

Starting as a graduate developer with Thoughtworks, Loveneesh has spent the past nine years growing into a technical leadership role. He works closely with executives to shape technology strategy and roadmaps to unlock opportunities for innovation. 

Sarah Xiaojing Si, Lead Consultant

Sarah has experienced multiple career paths in her 14-year journey with Thoughtworks. Starting as a fresh graduate, she has taken on a variety of roles across software delivery, learning & development and project management. 

Tobie Wee, Senior Consultant

Tobie has spent ten years at Thoughtworks growing from graduate developer to senior consultant. Along the way, he also completed a long-term assignment in Vietnam, giving him experience working across different teams, cultures and client environments.

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