Curious about what it's like to work and grow a career at Thoughtworks in Singapore?

Join us for an open conversation with four Thoughtworkers based in Singapore as they share their career journeys and what it's like to grow as a technologist at Thoughtworks.

Whether you're exploring your next opportunity or simply curious about Thoughtworks, this session is an opportunity to hear honest perspectives, ask questions and learn more about our engineering culture.

What we'll discuss

What it's like to work at Thoughtworks

Engineering culture and continuous learning

How careers evolve over time

Live audience Q&A

Bring your questions — we'll answer them live.

Date: Tuesday July 21, 2026

Time: 7:00 - 8:00pm

Location: Online (Zoom webinar)