Save your spot

From requirements to runtime: How BAs and Product Managers can make AI work in mission-critical systems

Successful AI adoption in enterprise delivery requires rewiring the way we define problems, capture intent, govern decisions, build software, measure outcomes, and learn from production.

This talk explores how product managers and business analysts can make AI work in real enterprise delivery, beyond demos and coding assistants. It introduces a “requirements to runtime” model where business intent becomes living specifications that guide delivery, testing, governance, observability, and continuous product evolution.

What you’ll learn:

Why AI success depends on connecting product thinking, engineering systems, guardrails, and production feedback.

Practical ways to define outcomes, decision boundaries, human-in-the-loop controls.

Ways to define success metrics for AI-enabled delivery in complex, mission-critical environments.

Whether you're a product manager, business analyst, engineering manager, delivery or technology leader, this talk will provide practical insights for applying AI meaningfully in enterprise delivery, especially for those working in complex environments.

Speakers: Pratyush Mittal, Principal Consultant, Thoughtworks and Abizer Attary, Lead Consultuant, Thoughtworks

Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Time: 6:45 - 8:15pm (Talk starts at 7pm)

Venue: Thoughtworks Singapore office, 18 Cross Street, #12-01 18 Cross, Singapore 048423