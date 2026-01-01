Project to Product Management Mindset Transition Workshop

Overview
Duration: 3 Days
Course time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
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Course Synopsis
Project managers are graded on delivering scope on time and on budget. Product managers are graded on whether the thing they shipped actually changed user behaviour or moved the business. That difference in mindset, not a new set of ceremonies, is what separates the two roles.
This workshop teaches the product management mindset deliberately: reframing outputs as outcomes, building an inspiring product vision, developing genuine customer empathy, setting metrics that matter, prioritising under real constraints, and influencing stakeholders without formal authority. The format blends case-study work, role-play simulation, and a live practitioner panel, closing with a capstone exercise participants take back to their own projects.
Key Takeaways
At the end of this programme, you will be able to:
- Reframe tactical project deliverables into outcome-focused problem statements that drive genuine user and business value
- Craft and communicate an inspiring product vision that aligns delivery teams beyond rigid scope baselines
- Conduct structured customer discovery interviews to uncover unarticulated pain points and hidden friction
- Define leading and lagging success metrics (OKRs/KPIs) that measure real user behavioural change, not milestone completion
- Apply structured prioritisation frameworks to make defensible trade-offs under capacity constraints
- Navigate competing stakeholder demands, defend product strategy with data, and say “no” constructively
- Design rapid, low-cost experiments (painted-door tests, prototypes) to de-risk assumptions before committing engineering effort
- Build dynamic, outcome-based “Now-Next-Later” roadmaps in place of fixed-date Gantt charts
- Synthesise your own product-thinking playbook and a personal transition growth plan
Who Should Attend
Project managers and delivery leads transitioning toward product ownership, such as:
- Project Managers and Programme Managers
- Business Analysts and Delivery Leads
- Scrum Masters and IT Team Leads moving into Product Owner roles
Prior product management experience is helpful but not required.
Prerequisites
- Participants are expected to attend all 3 days continuously
- Familiarity with basic Agile/Scrum concepts is helpful but not required
- A laptop for group activities and digital whiteboard exercises
- No prior product management certification required
Course Structure
This programme covers the following themes across three days:
Day 1: Driving Strategy Through Vision, Empathy, and Outcomes
- Project vs. Product mindset framing and the Output-to-Outcome conversion
- Crafting an inspiring product vision using frameworks such as the Vision Board
- Customer discovery interviewing and empathy-building techniques
Day 2: Achieving Results Through Metrics, Prioritisation & Influence
- Setting SMART success metrics and OKRs/KPIs
- Prioritisation frameworks under forced capacity constraints
- Stakeholder simulation, negotiation, and influencing without authority
Day 3: Testing Hypotheses, Mapping Outcomes & Practically Synthesising Learnings
- De-risking assumptions through rapid, low-cost experiments
- Live panel discussion and AMA with experienced Product Managers
- Outcome-based road mapping and a capstone Product Thinking Play exercise
What To Bring:
No physical materials required. Participants should bring a laptop for group activities. Case study packs, templates, and the Mindset Shift Log worksheets will be provided on the day.
|Full program fee
|SGD 2300
|Cohort size
|15–30 participants per run (30 max advised for quality)
|Format
|On-site preferred (client premises); hybrid available on request
|Post-course support
|Sep 21–23, 28–30 · Oct 5–7, 12–14, 26–28 · Nov 10–12, 25–27 · Dec 8–10
Register your interest
This programme is open to development teams in the private and public sectors in Singapore.
Due to class size limitations, only shortlisted participants will be notified.