Project to Product Management Mindset Transition Workshop

Overview

Duration: 3 Days

Course time: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

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Course Synopsis

Project managers are graded on delivering scope on time and on budget. Product managers are graded on whether the thing they shipped actually changed user behaviour or moved the business. That difference in mindset, not a new set of ceremonies, is what separates the two roles.

This workshop teaches the product management mindset deliberately: reframing outputs as outcomes, building an inspiring product vision, developing genuine customer empathy, setting metrics that matter, prioritising under real constraints, and influencing stakeholders without formal authority. The format blends case-study work, role-play simulation, and a live practitioner panel, closing with a capstone exercise participants take back to their own projects.



Key Takeaways

At the end of this programme, you will be able to:

Reframe tactical project deliverables into outcome-focused problem statements that drive genuine user and business value

Craft and communicate an inspiring product vision that aligns delivery teams beyond rigid scope baselines

Conduct structured customer discovery interviews to uncover unarticulated pain points and hidden friction

Define leading and lagging success metrics (OKRs/KPIs) that measure real user behavioural change, not milestone completion

Apply structured prioritisation frameworks to make defensible trade-offs under capacity constraints

Navigate competing stakeholder demands, defend product strategy with data, and say “no” constructively

Design rapid, low-cost experiments (painted-door tests, prototypes) to de-risk assumptions before committing engineering effort

Build dynamic, outcome-based “Now-Next-Later” roadmaps in place of fixed-date Gantt charts

Synthesise your own product-thinking playbook and a personal transition growth plan

Who Should Attend

Project managers and delivery leads transitioning toward product ownership, such as:

Project Managers and Programme Managers

Business Analysts and Delivery Leads

Scrum Masters and IT Team Leads moving into Product Owner roles

Prior product management experience is helpful but not required.

Prerequisites

Participants are expected to attend all 3 days continuously

Familiarity with basic Agile/Scrum concepts is helpful but not required

A laptop for group activities and digital whiteboard exercises

No prior product management certification required

Course Structure

This programme covers the following themes across three days:

Day 1: Driving Strategy Through Vision, Empathy, and Outcomes

Project vs. Product mindset framing and the Output-to-Outcome conversion

Crafting an inspiring product vision using frameworks such as the Vision Board

Customer discovery interviewing and empathy-building techniques

Day 2: Achieving Results Through Metrics, Prioritisation & Influence

Setting SMART success metrics and OKRs/KPIs

Prioritisation frameworks under forced capacity constraints

Stakeholder simulation, negotiation, and influencing without authority

Day 3: Testing Hypotheses, Mapping Outcomes & Practically Synthesising Learnings

De-risking assumptions through rapid, low-cost experiments

Live panel discussion and AMA with experienced Product Managers

Outcome-based road mapping and a capstone Product Thinking Play exercise

What To Bring:

No physical materials required. Participants should bring a laptop for group activities. Case study packs, templates, and the Mindset Shift Log worksheets will be provided on the day.