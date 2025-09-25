Event overview

Date : Thursday, September 25, 2025

Venue : Riviera

: Riviera Address: 1 Fullerton Rd, #02-06 One Fullerton, Singapore 049213

Time: 6:00pm to 10:00pm SGT

Customer loyalty is still the goal — but the path to achieving it has fundamentally shifted. In today’s world of real-time expectations, fragmented journeys, and rapid AI adoption, differentiation no longer comes from campaigns or rewards alone. It’s about building intelligent platforms that connect data, decisions, and teams — fast.



Engineering teams are focused on reducing risk, improving resilience, and scaling performance, while business teams are chasing growth through new products, revenue streams, and market opportunities. Too often, these efforts remain siloed, and technology modernization is not matched with a clear path to value realization.



In this session, we’ll explore how leading organizations are aligning business and technology to deliver adaptive, personalized experiences that foster trust and drive growth. We’ll discuss how to avoid the “modernization trap,” leverage AI to create value across value streams, and reimagine customer engagement for the next era.

Hear from:

Chen Peng , CEO, yuu Rewards Club (minden.ai)

, CEO, yuu Rewards Club (minden.ai) Mara Cajar-Robinson, Global Director, AI-Enabled Platforms, Thoughtworks

In conversation with Kathryn Heffernan, Market Director, Thoughtworks





This is not a panel to passively watch — it’s a candid, interactive discussion designed for senior leaders to connect, challenge ideas, and share real-world experiences on platform modernization, AI-led personalization, and building trust in a digital-first world.