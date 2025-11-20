Digital Leaders Forum: The real-time business imperative

In today's fast-paced world, success hinges on the ability to react instantly to market changes. Adapt or be left behind. Join us at the Thoughtworks Digital Leaders Forum to learn how to become a Real-Time Business (RTB).

We're honored to host renowned expert Peter Weill, Senior Research Scientist at MIT Sloan CISR, who will share insights from his research on real-time operations. Hear how top-performing companies achieve over 50% higher revenue growth and net margins.

Following Peter's keynote, we'll shift from insights to pure entertainment with our high-energy "Tech Wiz" challenge! This game show-inspired experience will pit teams of digital leaders against each other in a test of smarts, speed, musical talent, comedy, and business instincts, with plenty of audience participation and big laughs to kick off the festive season.

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Formalities: 5:30pm to 9:00pm AEDT

Networking: 9:00pm to 10:00pm AEDT

Venue: Arts Centre Melbourne

Address: 100 St Kilda Rd, Southbank

