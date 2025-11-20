Digital Leaders Forum: The real-time business imperative
In today's fast-paced world, success hinges on the ability to react instantly to market changes. Adapt or be left behind. Join us at the Thoughtworks Digital Leaders Forum to learn how to become a Real-Time Business (RTB).
We're honored to host renowned expert Peter Weill, Senior Research Scientist at MIT Sloan CISR, who will share insights from his research on real-time operations. Hear how top-performing companies achieve over 50% higher revenue growth and net margins.
Following Peter's keynote, we'll shift from insights to pure entertainment with our high-energy "Tech Wiz" challenge! This game show-inspired experience will pit teams of digital leaders against each other in a test of smarts, speed, musical talent, comedy, and business instincts, with plenty of audience participation and big laughs to kick off the festive season.
Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
Formalities: 5:30pm to 9:00pm AEDT
Networking: 9:00pm to 10:00pm AEDT
Venue: Arts Centre Melbourne
Address: 100 St Kilda Rd, Southbank
Agenda
5:30pm to 6:20pm
Canapés and drinks on arrival
6:30pm
Formalities commence
6:45pm
Keynote by Peter Weill
Drawing on a groundbreaking study, Peter Weill reveals how top-quartile Real-Time Businesses (RTBs) dramatically outperform their peers, achieving 62% higher revenue growth and 97% higher profit margins. Through practical insights and a compelling case study of United Airlines, Peter will unpack what sets RTBs apart, including:
The defining characteristics and advantages of a Real-Time Business
How data-driven decisions, automated operations, and empowered teams drive speed and precision
Why operating in real time fuels innovation, elevates customer and employee experiences—and directly improves the bottom line
Peter will describe how these capabilities translate into seamless digital journeys, empowered employees, and measurable business impact.
7:30pm
Main meal served
8:00pm
Hosted by Mykel Dixon
Following Peter's keynote, we'll shift from insights to pure entertainment with the "Tech Wiz" challenge! This high-energy game show will pit teams of digital leaders against each other in a test of smarts, speed, and business instincts.
Hosted by the ever-energetic Mykel Dixon and backed by his live band, every table will get involved, with spot prizes and bragging rights up for grabs. Expect a lively mix of rapid-fire questions, spontaneous challenges, big laughs, and a festive atmosphere to kick off the holiday season.
8:30pm
9:00pm
Networking continues
The conversation doesn’t have to end at 9pm! Please stay to enjoy a festive drink with us and continue the networking. If the music moves you, we’d love for you to join us on the dance floor.
Peter WeillKeynote speaker
Peter Weill is a world-renowned strategic thinker and engaging speaker who inspires top executives globally. As Senior Research Scientist and Chairman at MIT Sloan’s Center for Information Systems Research (CISR) and Senior Advisor to Insight Partners, he leads cutting-edge digital transformation research. Peter’s evidence-based insights focus on Real-Time Business, digital models, and AI maturity, helping organizations unlock value and thrive in the digital era.
He is the author of 10 best-selling books, over 100 MIT CISR research briefings, and numerous articles in Harvard Business Review and The Wall Street Journal. Thinkers50 honors him for his significant impact on management thinking.
Mykel DixonEmcee and TechWiz host
We’re thrilled to welcome Mykel Dixon as the EMCEE of the Digital Leaders Forum and the dynamic host of the TechWiz Challenge!
A globally recognized speaker, artist, and author, Mykel is celebrated for his unique talent in inspiring creativity, sparking innovation, and cultivating high-performance cultures. With a captivating stage presence and sharp, insightful humor, he brings a fresh perspective on navigating change and unlocking human potential in today’s digital world.
Mykel will bring energy to the evening and keep the conversations flowing.