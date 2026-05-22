Building AI-enabled operators: AI University

Although infrastructure teams have deep domain expertise, their exposure to AI is somewhat limited. That’s why, in January 2026, we established AI University. The goal was to build enterprise-wide capability in AI-driven operations.

This was a six-week program delivered in two phases:

Learning hub: Weekly “AI-focused Fridays” provide dedicated time for hands-on learning in areas such as agentic AI, prompt engineering and workflow design, leveraging tools like Gemini.

Innovation lab: Focused build sessions where teams apply their learning to real-world challenges, developing production-ready solutions with measurable business impact.

The program is anchored in clear outcomes: achieving functional fluency in AI workflows across the team and delivering scalable solutions that accelerate automation.

The architecture of transformation: Why agentic AI?

Scaling IT through added headcount was not feasible. The complexity of global hardware lifecycles demanded a solution beyond traditional automation. Not all automation can handle real-world variability, and standard AI agents lack full workflow orchestration.

To determine the right approach, we evaluated three automation options, paying specific attention to workflow complexity, decision-making needs, scalability and orchestration requirements.

1. Automation

This is best for repeatable, high-volume and rule-based processes with clearly defined inputs and outputs. Typical use cases include workflow automation, approvals, ticket routing and form processing. However, it does not handle exceptions well or adapt to dynamic scenarios.

2. AI Agents

This is best suited to tasks that require reasoning, natural language understanding and context-aware interactions within defined boundaries. Typical use cases include things like AI assistants, support agents, knowledge retrieval and intelligent task execution. However, AI agents operate within predefined workflows and decision constraints, which are limiting.

3. Agentic AI

This is most suited to complex, enterprise-scale workflows that require dynamic decision-making, orchestration, autonomy and multi-agent coordination. Typical use cases include autonomous workflows, end-to-end enterprise operations and large-scale orchestration systems.

Agentic AI was ultimately selected because it can orchestrate the complete hardware lifecycle — from provisioning to return — through adaptive and goal-driven execution. By reducing manual handoffs and coordinating multi-step workflows autonomously, it enables a scalable, resilient and intelligent operating model.