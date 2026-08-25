Getting to know the stages of the interview process at Thoughtworks

What is the Joy of Interviewing?

The Joy of Interviewing was created to foster a safe, comfortable environment where you can authentically demonstrate your strengths. For us, every stage is a two-way conversation: an opportunity for us to get to know you, and for you to ask questions and gain a genuine understanding of what life is like on our team.

Our process traditionally consists of five stages. Each stage has specific objectives and a focused set of attributes we assess based on the role and seniority level.

Because we work as technology consultants, specific client engagements may occasionally require additional alignment steps. If that happens, your recruiter will walk you through everything so there are zero surprises. From your initial conversation through your final interview, you’ll be supported by a community of people who are passionate about tech and collaboration.

The stages of the interview process

1. Recruiter conversation

This is our initial chat to get to know each other beyond your resume and answer any early questions you have. We’ll cover the technical and non-technical requirements of the role, our company culture and key details like salary expectations. This conversation typically lasts about one hour, and you can expect to hear back from us within two business days.

2. Pairing interview

During this technical stage, you’ll work directly with one of our consultants on a collaborative pairing exercise. We evaluate technical depth, problem-solving and collaboration skills. It’s also a great way to experience how we write code and solve problems together. This session lasts up to 60 minutes. In some hiring paths, this exercise may be combined with the technical interview.

3. Technical interview

The technical interview focuses on your professional background and how you navigate complex technical scenarios. We look at technical breadth, including your understanding of project lifecycles, tools, system design and the long-term trade-offs of technical decisions. When combined with the pairing exercise, this session can last up to 90 minutes.

4. Culture interview

Technical excellence is only part of the equation. At this stage, we discuss values that matter deeply to us, such as continuous learning, inclusivity, feedback culture and tech for social good. We talk through how you collaborate with team members, navigate client dynamics and approach responsible technology. This conversation lasts up to 60 minutes.

5. Leadership interview

This final conversation with team leaders covers strategic decision-making and how leadership enables autonomous, high-performing teams. We’ll also discuss your long-term career goals and how we can support your growth. This interview lasts 60 minutes and may be conducted in English depending on the role location.