Cynthia Anyaeriuba Consultant Software Developer

I would describe myself as an empathy-driven developer that is not only passionate about producing great software, but doing that in high functioning, collaborative teams that understand their users. I joined the Thoughtworks Manchester office in 2021, and since then, I have had the opportunity to work with not-for-profit organisations, in the public sector, as well as on internal projects building tools for Thoughtworkers themselves.