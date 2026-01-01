Ashmitha Lobo Project Manager

I’m a project management professional with over 16 years of progressive experience that spans multiple business units and functional areas of agile software development. I’ve successfully played multiple roles like QA, BA and scrum master.

My core experience lies in managing projects from cradle to grave, digital transformation projects and IoT projects.

I’m passionate about people and technology. I enjoy bringing people together in an environment where they do their best to achieve a goal.

I joined Thoughtworks’ Bangalore office in 2022 as a Project Manager and I’ve been enjoying the various opportunities to facilitate external events, anchor internal communities, blog etc. besides handling client accounts.

I live in Bangalore with my books, plants and my husband.