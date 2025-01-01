Andy Marks Consultant

Originally an itinerant teacher of programming at university, Andy has been writing code professionally since 1996 in Melbourne, Brisbane, San Francisco, Leeds and Singapore. Joining Thoughtworks as a technical lead in 2002, Andy has deep experience in agile development and has, since 2013, become one of those dreary functional programming evangelists you dread speaking to at parties. Andy is a regular speaker at conferences in Australia and user groups in Melbourne, even though he does not understand monads… not even a little bit.