Ajay Chankramath Head of Platform Engineering

As the Head of Platform Engineering at Thoughtworks, I lead a team of engineers and consultants who deliver cutting-edge solutions for cloud native environments. With over 20 years of experience in the software industry, I have a proven track record of driving innovation, quality and efficiency across various domains and platforms.



My core competencies include strategic thought leadership and improving executional efficiency for modern digital businesses. My mission is to empower organizations to leverage the power of cloud, data and platforms to achieve their business goals and create value for their customers.