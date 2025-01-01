Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Image of Ajay, a man in glasses and a sriped shirt, looking at the camera
Alumni

Ajay Chankramath

Head of Platform Engineering

As the Head of Platform Engineering at Thoughtworks, I lead a team of engineers and consultants who deliver cutting-edge solutions for cloud native environments. With over 20 years of experience in the software industry, I have a proven track record of driving innovation, quality and efficiency across various domains and platforms.


My core competencies include strategic thought leadership and improving executional efficiency for modern digital businesses. My mission is to empower organizations to leverage the power of cloud, data and platforms to achieve their business goals and create value for their customers.