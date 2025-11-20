REA Cyber City isn’t an outpost — it’s an REA office

Global capability centers (GCCs) help a firm tap into talent at scale, but headquarters typically keeps them at arm’s length. In contrast, when Australia’s REA Group decided to establish a center in India, its vision was to thoughtfully scale and extend its engineering capabilities while maintaining the standards that built its reputation. From humble garage startup to tech-centric real estate powerhouse, REA’s journey is driven by innovation, resilience and strategic foresight.



This Forrester Report case study explores how REA is building a high-performance GCC called REA Cyber City (REACC) that supports global delivery without compromising engineering rigor or team cohesion.