REA Cyber City isn’t an outpost — it’s an REA office
Global capability centers (GCCs) help a firm tap into talent at scale, but headquarters typically keeps them at arm’s length. In contrast, when Australia’s REA Group decided to establish a center in India, its vision was to thoughtfully scale and extend its engineering capabilities while maintaining the standards that built its reputation. From humble garage startup to tech-centric real estate powerhouse, REA’s journey is driven by innovation, resilience and strategic foresight.
This Forrester Report case study explores how REA is building a high-performance GCC called REA Cyber City (REACC) that supports global delivery without compromising engineering rigor or team cohesion.
“The strength of the 15-year partnership between REA and Thoughtworks is rooted in a fundamental alignment of values and a role that transcends traditional consulting. As a trusted advisor with REA’s best interest at heart, we brought a deep, balanced contextual understanding to the challenge of scale.
This insight was critical in co-developing the strategic, phased approach for REA Cyber City. By embedding cultural values and engineering sensible defaults, we ensured the new center was not just capable, but perfectly tailored for REA’s long-term innovation and growth ambitions.”
Ankur Dang, General Manager and Executive Advisor for GCCs, Thoughtworks