Data products, data agents and semantic layers: Exploring Microsoft Fabric

The way we think about and build with data is changing. Data lakehouses have become an industry standard, and conversation is turning to semantic and governance layers as organizations seek to optimize and leverage data for the AI era. However, the concept of 'data products', treating data as something that needs to be deliberately managed and packaged in a way that's easily usable and consumable for the people that need it, remains crucial. On this episode of the Technology Podcast, host Nate Schutta is joined by Thoughtworks colleague and Data and AI Lead Lorisa Perdoci and Lauren Hartman, Cloud Solution Architect at Microsoft, to discuss everything from data products to data agents. They also explore Microsoft Fabric, discussing how its evolution in 2026 to include new features and capabilities built for AI agents and today's data integration and governance challenges, reflects the direction of travel in this field.