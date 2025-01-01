What are the trade-offs of using JavaScript?

The popularity of JavaScript means that there are a lot of frameworks for development teams to choose between. Churn between these frameworks has historically been high, creating new costs and maintenance challenges when one falls out of favor.

There are also some security considerations teams need to make when using JavaScript. With JavaScript in the browser, code can be viewed by users, which makes it easy to manipulate and undermine. The language can also be interpreted differently by different web browsers, which can increase the cost of delivering consistent experiences for users across device and browser types.

In part because of its ubiquity and ease-of-approach, the JavaScript community has suffered “supply chain” abuse. For instance, an open source developer updated a JavaScript library as a form of protest against the war in Ukraine, which caused the library to delete files on the user’s machine if it thought the user was in Russia.

Many technology leaders criticize developers for over-using JavaScript, using it in places where simpler,web technologies are a superior alternative. Over-use of JavaScript leads to websites being harder to maintain and enhance, slower to download to users, and sluggish when running - particularly on mobile and older machines.

JavaScript has an early history of questionable design decisions, which cannot be fixed without breaking existing software. Many technology leaders say this makes the language harder to learn and work with compared with other popular languages, which can increase development costs.

Lastly, JavaScript is not a particularly energy efficient programming language, which means that JavaScript requires more CPU cycles (energy/electricity) than compiled programming languages like Java. This makes JavaScript a less green choice, especially when looking at the server side.