What are our core values and practices for building software?

This year, I’ve given a lot of thought to what has made being a developer at Thoughtworks such an important part of my career and life. Much of it’s about working with great people, who default to trust and honesty, with a common drive to make a better software industry. When it comes to our craft of building software, I recognize some fundamental software engineering values that we share — both at Thoughtworks and in the wider community of empowered developers. Those core values and the core practices that support them are what I’ll explore in this article.

Values are statements of belief — that if these attributes are present, we’ll be able to build software that will not only delight users and customers, but will also allow for rapid change with confidence, both in the short and long term.

I’ve chosen four

Figure 1: Core values and practices

Then there are eight

None of these values and practices are new, in fact, some I’ve lifted directly from the

Core values

At the core of the illustration above are the four core engineering values.

Fast feedback:

Repeatability

Simplicity:

Clean Code.

Core practices

The next ring outwards on the illustration contains eight core engineering practices — methods and approaches that support the core values. I won’t go into detail about each of the core practices in this article, as there are many wonderful references for each of them.

I’m a ‘DevOp’: does this apply to me?

Some of us identify as being on the path to mastery in a particular technical domain. Examples of domains where people may have particular depth include mobile development, data engineering, cloud infrastructure and DevOps. A few years ago, I deliberately invested in learning cloud infrastructure and automation and worked almost entirely in that area for a while.

I believe that even when I was building infrastructure and automation tooling, I applied the same core set of values and practices that I applied when I was building application software. Those values and practices helped make sure that the work I did was always delivering valuable outcomes with short feedback cycles and that we could continue to maintain that pace of change.

So, I believe that specialized technical domains are built on top of the same core of values and practices. Like this:

Figure 2: We take the same common set of core values and core practices into our work in data, or cloud, or mobile, or machine learning, or robotics.

But I’m working on an MVP!

Of course, there are trade-offs that can be made when a piece of software is genuinely throw-away. However, these are

Everything in the core practices applies to prototype development, MVP, test and learn, any other explanation you might use to cut corners. There are tweaks we can make. For example, we might turn down the level of investment in supporting infrastructure in the very short term. If you have a team of three developers building a two-week prototype, they might choose not to spend a day configuring and troubleshooting a Continuous Integration server. The team should still

Should you use test-driven design (TDD) on a two-day piece of coding to prove a hypothesis? You might tweak your focus in TDD, using tests to drive your design but reducing the emphasis on comprehensive coverage. But if you drop TDD altogether, you will almost certainly build more than you need — and what you’ve built will suffer in terms of good modular design and be harder to complete, even in the short term, and to comprehend.

So what?

These are the core practices empowered developers apply by default. If we compromise too far on these core practices then this is a big deal. We’re being untrue to our own values and we’re being negligent.

So what if you don’t use TDD? Then, I’d be asking what you have in place to ensure your design is simple and you have good, fast feedback. If you can convince me that the thing you’ve replaced TDD with is working (or that you’ll know when it’s not), then I’ll be happy. Same with pair programming, or any others of those core practices. If you don’t have an effective alternative in place, or you’ve swapped out more than one or two of those core practices, then I’ll be very worried indeed.

Finally, if you’re an enlightened software engineer who recognizes these core values but the organization you work in prevents you from applying these core practices: don’t give up! Educate, evangelize, form a cohort, build a case. There’s no joy in working in a way that’s not consistent with your values.

Maybe you should

YAGNI is a very nuanced concept, and I don't trust most of us to get it right including me. But try we must! Do not fall into the dark side of speculative engineering. Remember: there’s a subtle distinction between building a really great implementation of only what we need now; and building the dumbest thing that could possibly work.