Macro trends in the tech industry | April 2024

Volume 30 of the Thoughtworks Technology Radar is here, and we once again present a discussion of the macro trends that were discussed during our Radar meeting, as well as additional trends crowd-sourced from the broader Thoughtworks community. Some of these ended up as themes in the latest volume, while others landed on the cutting room floor.

All things AI

Of course, all things AI and GenAI played a large role in our discussions. In the end, we have 34 blips that are GenAI-related. As for our themes, we have two that are GenAI specific, including AI-assisted software development teams and emerging architectural patterns for LLMs. In addition, we had candidate themes around topics both general and quite specific. We discussed the distinction between GenAI and plain old regular AI (or even statistical techniques for that matter). While GenAI is clearly the bright shiny object, let’s not forget that there are problems that are better suited to non-GenAI techniques.

The footprint of AI applicability is growing rapidly, impacting varied processes, use cases and organizational units. We are seeing GenAI and LLMs increasingly deployed at the edges, which potentially enhances privacy for users. AI is also becoming more common in digital products, even though it is often hidden. Autonomous AI agents are also tackling a broader range of problems, moving AI away from just the prompt interface. Of course, as more of these applications move from the proof of concept stage to production, we have the associated need for MLOps, LLMOps, LLM observability and all the other solid engineering practices that we use for more traditional production systems.

We are still learning about the different ways we can use AI; sometimes, to take advantage of AI requires changing the problem solving approach. Such culture and mindset shifts are challenging, but they will be necessary to take full advantage of the capabilities of AI.

We are also seeing signs, at least anecdotally, of companies working to reduce their workforces in anticipation of the potential and realized productivity improvements arising from the use of AI. The rate that this is occurring varies widely based on the type of work being addressed. Ideally, the AI systems handle the “low hanging fruit” questions and problems, freeing up the humans to do what they do best using their empathy or creativity, for example. Since we are still learning what these AI approaches are good at, and where they run into trouble, reaching that ideal state is a challenge.

Let’s move on from AI.