Airlines are at a crossroads. The move from static fare families to dynamic offers is transforming the traveler experience. Meanwhile, customers expect more personalization and context, thanks to innovations in other industries. Now, a new shift is underway: AI-powered shopping agents are reshaping how trips get planned, evaluated and booked.

These AI agents go beyond assistance. They act as extensions of the traveler, autonomously executing tasks while precisely reflecting the person's values, preferences and constraints.

This changes everything. The digital storefront isn’t just a website or app anymore. It now includes everything from personal consumer agents to complex AI systems orchestrating searches and bookings across multiple channels.

The challenge? Airlines must now serve not just travelers but their intelligent agents too.

That’s where the Model Context Protocol (MCP) comes in. It helps airlines’ direct channels communicate clearly with AI agents, enabling competition through transparency, clarity, and relevance in every interaction.