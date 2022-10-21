Connecting IoT devices to the cloud

There are 4 layers of the IoT SDK. From bottom to top:

The HAL (hardware abstraction layer) abstracts the support function interface of different OS (operating systems) to the SDK. This enables the SDK to be ported to different hardware environments, different OS, and even bare chip environments. The core layer completes the function encapsulation of MQTT/CoAP communication based on the HAL layer interface, including MQTT connection establishment, message sending and receiving; CoAP connection establishment, message sending and receiving; shadow device operation; OTA firmware status query, download and upgrade. Interface layer, providing API and callback function definitions, isolating the core layer and the application. Provide sample programs so that developers can quickly learn how to use the SDK.

When developing applications on a device, we can always choose higher-level SDKs such as Android IoT SDK on an Android device. That’s because the hardware environment porting work has already been done by the SDK itself.

However, when developing applications for an MCU (Micro Controller Unit) which has Linux or RTOS (Real Time Operating System), we should choose Embedded C SDK and port the code to a specific hardware environment.

With the knowledge of IoT SDK, we can discuss how to connect an IoT device to the cloud.

Directly integrate IoT SDK for resource-rich devices

With the development of high-performance hardware, many smart devices have complete OS such as Linux, Android etc. These devices also have a Wi-Fi or cellular network.

At the operating system level, network communication problems have already been resolved. We only need to develop applications which integrate the IoT SDK of the cloud platform and the communication link with the cloud will have been established.