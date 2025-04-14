Four retrieval techniques to improve RAG you need to know

Self-RAG

Self-RAG is closely related to corrective RAG. The “self” in its name refers to self-reflection, which, as we saw above, is a feature of corrective RAG.

However, it goes further than evaluating each instance of retrieval by expanding self-reflection: first to the decision to actually retrieve additional data, and then actually learning from its evaluations in an iterative manner. It does this by using three models in training: a retriever, a critic and then a generator. This tripartite approach allows self-RAG to employ something called a “reflection token.” As the team that developed self-RAG explain, “generating reflection tokens makes the LM [language model] controllable during the inference phase, enabling it to tailor its behavior to diverse task requirements.”

In short, self-RAG involves a kind of feedback loop in which the decisions it makes at the retrieval step reinforce the system’s understanding. This ultimately improves its overall performance.

What challenges does it tackle?

Like corrective RAG, self-RAG can tackle accuracy challenges that we can sometimes encounter when using naive RAG. The iterative feature is also valuable insofar as it leads to improvements over time.

What are the limitations of self-RAG?

The limitations of self-RAG aren’t dissimilar to corrective RAG. However, it has some additional issues. The self-reflection mechanism can, for instance, sometimes lead to outputs that aren’t actually borne out in the data (the system essentially “overthinking”).

Implementing self-RAG also comes with some trade-offs. If tokens used for training are used for self-reflection, this may reduce the quality or fluency of the system's outputs. Ultimately, then, it’s a question of what’s most important to you and the nature of the data your AI system is dealing with.

When should you use it?

Self-RAG is particularly useful when you want an LLM to be adaptive. It’s particularly useful for open-domain questions and sophisticated reasoning.