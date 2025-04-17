How to create and leverage a product map in your organization

Create the Map

Every digital business bet is driven by a value impact proposition. This proposition is the sensemaking glue between the relevant business goals and the organization’s investments and initiatives. Consequently, a common understanding of where in the business landscape the value shall be created is mandatory. Otherwise the proposition implodes when the organization attempts to execute on it — whether that’s in project plans or standing teams’ roadmaps.

So, what’s the answer to this organization tool gap? The product map is a tool that helps strategic decision-making stakeholders develop a clear, shared vocabulary and understanding of the portfolio of value created for customers. This is a prerequisite for identifying and aligning strategically important areas for organization structure change initiatives and their potential for faster delivery and value creation.

So, what do you need to do to create a product map? I see it as involving six steps plus preparation and ongoing follow-up tasks:

Preparation — form an interdisciplinary working group. Align on a holistic definition and term for customer value being created Align on mapping principles and processes Create a high-level list of value propositions Refine and conclude the map Launch and then continue to maintain the map)

Let’s look at each of these in more detail.

1. Align on a holistic understanding for customer value creation

Prepare the mapping process with establishing a core team of less than 10 influential and knowledgeable business and technology experts who understand the urgency for the organization transformation. Then, this working group must establish a common understanding of what customer value creation entails — much like cartographers must know what landmarks are to be considered for their map. They needn’t start from scratch, but should take industry good practices in.

Participants from diverse backgrounds, including business, operations and IT, can bring unique perspectives here. While business stakeholders may focus on specific offering configurations, others emphasize skills, maintenance or technical components. All perspectives are crucial for a comprehensive understanding of value creation. However, regardless of service details or operational processes, what truly matters is how well the product map allows for focus on whether customer needs are met. To achieve this focus, the group will identify and work with 'value aggregates'—combinations of devices, services, processes and systems. The final map becomes the common vocabulary for the value aggregates and is key to selecting and driving the right value slice transformation strategy.