Why ontologies matter, why they fail and how to build them anyway

Enterprise AI has moved past the experimentation phase. The early era of generic chatbots and simple vector search is giving way to harder questions about reliability, accountability and return. That shift matters most as organizations move from assistive tools to agents that orchestrate workflows, touch systems of record and act on the business's behalf.

Those agents will inevitably hit a wall. A language model can read your documents, but it doesn’t hold your operating logic. It might infer that a driver operates a vehicle, but it has no way to know that, in the context of your business, a driver cannot be assigned to an international route without a particular customs clearance. That rule lives in people's heads, in policy documents and in the quiet conventions of a department; it doesn’t live anywhere a machine can reason over.

Closing that gap is ultimately a semantic problem: an issue of what terms actually mean. The usual answer to this is a single artifact in the form of a domain ontology. One way to think about this is to see meaning as a layer; the question then is how far you build that layer out. It’s never a simple yes or no on whether to have an ontology; it’s a question of what needs to be captured.