Short-term habits: start building responsibly today

You don't need to be a security expert to start building responsibly. These three habits can get you started:

Feed your technical security rules into every session. Add your organization's security guidelines as "Rules" in Claude, Cursor, or Replit to begin with (later on invest in a shared sensible default layer across all tools). The AI agent uses them as guidance, making secure patterns more likely from the start. They still need to be backed by deterministic checks that fail unsafe code, exposed secrets, broad permissions, vulnerable dependencies or insecure infrastructure before anything is deployed.

Question every permission the AI suggests. If a tool recommends making something public or assigning a broad service account role, stop and ask why. The path of least resistance and the secure path are rarely the same thing.

Try the red team prompt. Ask your AI to roleplay as a bad actor and pen test what it just built. This technique consistently surfaces vulnerabilities that forward-looking prompts miss, particularly around permissions and data exposure.