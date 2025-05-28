Transforming the CPG industry through automation and data excellence

How automation and data are shaping CPG functions

1. Supply Chain optimization

Supply chains underpin the success of any CPG business. Yet, demand forecasting, inventory levels, and logistics remain persistent challenges. To achieve more efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance visibility in their operations, companies should consider several key strategies. Firstly, leveraging automation and data intelligence is crucial. By integrating AI-driven predictive analytics and big data solutions, companies can gain real-time insights into their supply chains, which enhances decision-making capabilities and improves overall efficiency. Implementing modern digital order management systems can further improve transparency and coordinationacross all tiers of the supply chain by integrating supplier inventory systems, ERP financial engines, and multi-warehouse management systems.

Additionally, adopting unified inventory management using platforms that ensure inventory visibility and manageability from a single interface can significantly reduce stock-outs and ensure better inventory availability. AI-driven solutions for demand forecasting and order routing optimizations also play a pivotal role in enhancing inventory visibility. Employing data integration and analytics platforms for automated data collection and analysis supports informed, data-driven decisions. Finally, investing in supply chain control towers and technologies for real-time predictive capabilities and ecosystem-wide collaboration can help companies streamline supply chains, reduce costs, and respond more efficiently to market demands.

For instance, Thoughtworks partnered with a large US clothing retailer operating in over 50 countries and managing more than 3,500 stores. Leveraging historical data, the team built a pipeline to generate demand forecasts. By processing data relating to inventory, seasonality, returns, and promotions through Hadoop clusters and forecasting algorithms, the retailer drastically optimized production planning and stock replenishment.

For another major client, a North American grocer, Thoughtworks implemented a prediction model to reduce wastage. This AI model re-trained itself continuously as consumer behavior shifted, delivering better accuracy in order predictions, improved fulfillment rates, and a 25% drop in food waste.

Meanwhile, Thoughtworks modernized another closing retailer's supply chain by integrating data across channels and applying machine learning for real-time inventory management. This ensured faster processing of transactions and increased visibility, leading to better stock management enterprise-wide.

2. Hyper-Personalized marketing

Modern consumers expect brands to anticipate their needs. Personalization no longer feels like a luxury; it’s a fundamental expectation.

Utilizing transactional data, Thoughtworks helped design engaging loyalty programs, like the yuu Rewards Club, which boosted customer retention and lifetime value. AI tools streamline this personalization further by delivering tailored recommendations and targeted marketing campaigns. These tools don’t just stop at recommendations; platforms like Jasper also accelerate the creation of dynamic marketing content at scale.

When done well, hyper-targeted campaigns have delivered double-digit ROI (return on investment) growth for brands already experimenting with generative AI solutions. By crafting meaningful connections through relevance and precision, brands elevate their engagement.

3. Revolutionizing customer service

Nobody enjoys long wait times or impersonal responses when seeking customer service. AI empowers businesses to handle queries with speed and precision. But next-gen solutions like retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) take this even further, enabling AI-driven tools to retrieve specific and nuanced answers in real time.

For example, an AI chatbot today doesn’t just answer generic FAQs (frequently asked questions). It can resolve issues tailored to an individual user’s history or preferences. What’s crucial for executives is to balance automation with human interaction. Your customers still value empathy and expertise, and those living, breathing touchpoints shouldn’t disappear.

A large Brazilian retailer has used generative AI solutions to transform their customer service operations. They have implemented AI to analyze call center transcriptions, reduce costs related to order cancellations and returns, and improve customer experience by automating service quality evaluations and call summaries.

4. Breaking down data silos

“Data silos are killing business decisions”, observed a senior CPG executive, and it’s a frustration felt industry-wide. When critical information isn’t accessible across functions, it creates bottlenecks that stifle innovation.

Thoughtworks provided a valuable solution for ITV through a data mesh framework. By decentralizing ownership but centralizing access, companies can transform disjointed data into actionable insights. Imagine a system where customer segments refine themselves in real-time or promotions adjust mid-campaign after analyzing ongoing results. Breaking down silos optimizes decision-making and gives enterprises an unbeatable competitive edge.

5. Enabling operational efficiency

Automation isn’t just about the big-picture impact; it creates time and space for teams to focus on scaling innovation. Generative AI can help engineering teams write more efficient code, summarize massive documents for legal teams, or produce digestible market reports with just a few prompts.

When businesses automate repetitive or low-impact tasks, they maximize human resources for strategic endeavors. The result? A workforce empowered to think, innovate, and lead.