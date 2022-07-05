Is your operating model stifling innovation?

Configuring the business for innovation

With the digital landscape and customer expectations constantly changing, identifying how to improve customer value and how to deliver it requires carefully managed, frequent experimentation.

Traditional organizations are not set up to operate this way. Their processes and systems are designed for a more predictable business environment where cost efficiencies and ROI is the focus. They work in predetermined cycles using a rigidly controlled production-line delivery process. The stable, safe climate for which these processes were designed no longer exists. Their predisposition toward consistency often makes it hard for them to see this.

Innovative businesses operate differently. They bring together teams of people from across different functions to break down silos and streamline business processes. They align budgets, success and performance measures to value delivery. Risk-averse policies are reviewed to enable 'safe' experimentation guided by data-driven decision-making. Technology systems and software development practices are modernized to unlock value and efficiently deliver innovation at pace.

This new way of working focuses on the following five complementary operational capabilities. Once in place, they create the modern digital operating model that drives innovation delivery across the organization.

1. Management alignment around creating customer value and more flexible ways of working

Innovative companies are not just doing things faster. They are aligned behind the innovations with the greatest potential by rethinking their management systems to keep everyone focused on how their work produces customer value.

The challenge for many established companies is that existing strategic decision-making, budgeting processes and performance evaluation methods often make this difficult. To transform, they must redefine success in terms of customer needs and outcomes, not an internal operational activity or ROI. That also means realigning budgeting, objectives, success measures and assessing individual's impact on value delivery.

For example, a vehicle leasing company going through this process shifted the focus from 'How will this impact our bottom line?' to 'How will this impact the value we deliver to our customers?' They encouraged short duration (weeks/months), low-cost agile projects rather than 'big-bet' initiatives implemented over years. The better they became at this, the more they reduced the time and money spent on initiatives that did not deliver value.

We have found that organizations haven't always been successful in agile - it is often done in pockets. The result is a partial increase in speed, but the organization delivers value no quicker as a whole. The best results come when functions like Finance, Marketing, Legal, Compliance and Risk are engaged early and begin to adopt agile methodologies themselves, finding ways to avoid rigid budgeting processes and formal approval policies at every turn.

2. Cross-functional teams create digital products iteratively through experimentation

Successful innovators continually bring together functional experts and assign them to customer outcome-focused initiatives. People with different skill sets work closely together, full-time, coming up with innovative solutions and running rapid test-and-learn experiments to get valuable products/services into the customer’s hands sooner.

This approach minimizes inefficiencies created by departmental handovers and gives people the opportunity to learn about the work, priorities and motivations of others in the organization. They understand the bigger picture and how their actions affect everyone else. In our experience, cross-functional teaming is one of the single most impactful changes an organization can make to increase its level of customer focus and increase speed-to-value.

However, companies struggle to set up and run such teams. Existing siloed structures (product, sales, IT, marketing, etc.) and functional heads have their targets, budgets and priorities, resulting in conflicting interests. Employees also have their reporting line and KPIs. There are different ways of dealing with these constraints. For example, a company can make cross-functional teams the primary form of its organizational structure but removing all functional units is very difficult. An alternative approach is to create fluid structures so people can move into various roles and teams alongside the main hierarchical structure.

It is critical to these teams' success that they can work autonomously, own the products/services journeys, run experiments and be empowered to make decisions to achieve the agreed outcomes, not simply project tasks. This does not mean a ‘no rules’ situation. Business leaders provide the why (clarity on strategy and goals) but delegate the how.

3. Data insights to unlock new sources of value and better decision-making

Data helps businesses make better decisions and provide better products and services to customers.

For example, the leading edge of the retail sector is using omnichannel data to drive sales and customer understanding, creating differential personalized experiences. Manufacturers use data to provide predictive maintenance or take preventative actions, increasing service levels and providing information as a value add to customers.

To achieve this, companies need to get data into the hands of the teams creating the products/services to make quick decisions on what to do, when to do it and when to stop doing something if it is underperforming.

Innovative businesses set up feedback mechanisms between the front line, back office operations and the product teams. The abundance of data generated by daily activity is collated into user-friendly dashboards and reports, some of them in real-time.

Organizations typically have data scattered among disparate silos, often caused by a legacy of heavyweight systems that perform useful tasks but hoard data. Customer information, purchase history and inventory information are usually spread far and wide, making it very difficult to get a holistic view to create new offerings and drive cross and up-sales to existing customers.

Accessing data can also involve considerable bureaucracy, red tape and friction. This may be appropriate for controlling protected data, but in many cases, it is because data is locked up in multiple systems or controlled by different teams.

To address these issues, successful innovators have built technology capabilities to collect clean data, put it into appropriate places and align business processes so people across the organization can have easy 'self-service' access to it.

4. Platform architecture which allows for adaptability and frequent change

Flexible modular architecture is a vital component of a modern digital operating model. Platform architectures using microservices enable organizations to get products and services to market faster by allowing cross-functional teams to develop, test, problem-solve, deploy and update services independently.

Many organizations are still lumbered with monolithic applications with centralized, multi-tier architectures making change and additions difficult and costly. Innovative companies are overcoming these challenges by building modular technology for commonly shared capabilities that can be easily used across multiple customer journeys. They are running applications in the cloud rather than owning all their infrastructure. This brings cost benefits as well as speed and flexibility of provisioning, scaling and monitoring computing resources.



Business leaders collaborate with technology teams to determine which systems need to move faster to deliver customer value. Together they are creating legacy modernization strategies that support the broader business strategy.

Modern systems combined with software development techniques (detailed below) reinforce each other, delivering massive productivity and faster customer value creation.

5. A modern approach to software development to get new products into customers’ hands quicker

Based on the same principles of agile to deliver incrementally and frequently, innovative businesses have adopted Continuous Delivery and DevOps practices to streamline processes.

Unlike the traditional approach, in which dedicated teams often work on discrete technology functions, the modern Continuous Delivery method means a team, aided by the automation of repetitive manual tasks, can release solutions and changes at the push of a button without waiting for lengthy testing and release cycles.

They also embrace DevOps practices and culture. In a traditional setting building the software, and managing and maintaining it in run mode, are two different activities with different skill sets. In DevOps, everyone is responsible for service provisioning and failure.

For example, a mobile phone manufacturer's adoption and improvement of Continuous Delivery and DevOps has significantly shortened its delivery lifecycle from months to weeks, enabling new product features to be in the market sooner.

Without these five foundational capabilities, innovation is less likely to succeed — slower to get going, harder to sustain, and importantly, lacking integration. As a result, initiatives are parked alongside the existing customer journeys or company operations and fail to have the desired transformative impact.