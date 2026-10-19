What does the future look like when code is cheap?

Cloning gets cheap

Imitation is something coding agents do well. Point one at a working system, tell it to build something that behaves identically and keep going until it does. That erodes the moat around complicated software built up over years.

Two examples show what's possible. The maintainer of chardet, a Python library that detects file encodings, used a clean-room reimplementation to rebuild it from scratch with the help of Claude and then released it under a different license. The original author, Mark Pilgrim, disputed its legitimacy, but technically it worked.

Elsewhere, maintainers of the JavaScript runtime Bun used coding agents to rewrite roughly 500,000 lines of Zig into about a million lines of Rust in 11 days. This, too, came in for criticism, this time from the creator of Zig, but again, the rewrite did work.

Now, I'll admit I don't know whether the doubling in size signals lower quality or reflects Rust's extra type checking. Either way though, the important point here is that owning complex software won't protect you if someone can rebuild it.

Novelty becomes the moat

If everything reproducible is cheap, the valuable thing is whatever can't be reproduced. Two of the clients I work with have data scientists building models from the company's own data and domain knowledge, then handing them to software teams who put that knowledge into practice. The resulting software does something others can't easily copy.

In Team Topologies terms, I think this looks like a new team type alongside stream-aligned, platform, enabling and complex-subsystem teams. A team whose job is to produce new knowledge can't be held to deadlines the same way, and it hands over its output differently. I expect more companies to build teams like this.

Software will be regenerated, not updated

The more ambitious idea is to escape the cycle of accumulating technical debt and rebuilding by regenerating software from specifications. You write specs and guardrails complete enough that new behavior means changing the spec, and the change cascades through.

Several platforms do versions of this today. People who love working directly with code often dislike the idea because it takes away control over quality. It remains contested. But if it works at scale, software production will look much like a 19th-century factory: sensors detect the state of the running system, a controller adjusts, and control theory, which runs from Watt's engine to self-driving cars, becomes part of how we build.

Wirth's law comes for quality

Hardware has become dramatically faster over our careers, but software hasn't felt faster, because we've written more wasteful software to use up the gains. Wirth's law says the limit isn't how fast we can make things but how slow users will tolerate. I fear the same applies to quality.

In my experience, coding agents can lead to better software. You have time to add formal models, extra kinds of testing and scanning you'd otherwise skip. We could see fewer crashes and fewer baffling interfaces.

However, if companies answer a quality gain by asking for more speed, we end up where we started. Avoiding that takes a cultural shift, from craftspeople, from companies and from users who demand better. Otherwise the industry will drift toward the lowest quality it can get away with.