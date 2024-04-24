Navigating the landscape of AI tools for software delivery

3) Coding assistants

Among GenAI-native tools, coding assistants stand out as the most established area with the highest potential when looking at AI for software delivery; that’s why they’ve been given their own category in our model. Many of our large enterprise clients are already using AI to assist with coding, and, depending on the context, that usage can lead to up to 10% reduction in story cycle time.

Currently, the most popular product in the space is GitHub Copilot. The recently released Jetbrains AI Assistant is one to watch, as Jetbrains are leaders in providing an excellent developer experience in integrated development environments (IDEs). Alternatives like Tabnine and Codeium stand out for their self-hosting offerings, and training data that alleviates some of the copyleft concerns. AWS and Google have released AWS CodeWhisperer and Gemini Code Assist, which are expected to be particularly good at writing code for the respective cloud stack. Continue is emerging as one of the more popular open-source IDE extensions for coding assistance, with an option to plug the tool into a range of different model offerings, including ones that run on a developer’s machine. And aider is an open-source coding assistant that takes an approach outside of the IDE; it’s currently one of the few tools of this kind that can change code across multiple files.

There are also tools specializing in particular areas of coding assistance. Codium AI, for example, is a product that focuses on test generation. In addition, there’s a whole area of coding assistance tools that focus on navigating and explaining code across a codebase or even many codebases, like Sourcegraph’s Cody, Bloop AI or Driver AI.

Coding assistance with AI is here to stay. While it is already delivering value today, it has the potential for even greater impact, in particular where GenAI is combined with other technologies that can understand and statically analyze code. However, it’s important to note that coding assistants should be paired with effective engineering practices that act as guardrails. While large language models (LLMs) excel at pattern recognition and synthesis, they lack the ability to judge code quality. Instead, they still mostly amplify what they see indiscriminately. And what they can see includes a lot of half-baked public code in their training data, or the bad code in our codebase that we do not want to repeat.

4) Chatbots and prompt sharing capabilities

Let’s face it, your employees are probably already leveraging tools like ChatGPT for their day-to-day work — so the question isn’t if, but how they’re using them. One way to facilitate responsible use is with internal chatbots under your control that allow your teams to tap into the full breadth of what LLMs can do, with built-in guardrails. We’re seeing a range of organizations pilot such internal chatbots at the moment, mostly with custom-built user interfaces (UIs) that either talk to foundation models at the big cloud providers in a monitored way, or even to models hosted by the organization itself.

The key to unlocking the full potential of these deployments hinges on two important factors: upskilling employees in prompting techniques, and giving them the tools to share effective prompts with each other. Platforms like Dify demonstrate what prompt sharing can look like.

Making it easy for people to share prompts is particularly important when using AI to assist software delivery. That’s because software delivery teams share a common domain of prompting. Every team needs to write user stories, craft testing scenarios, make architecture decisions or apply security practices like threat modeling.