Stewarding good
governance and ethics
Compliance, data protection, security, ESG and risk management are integrated into our corporate strategy and embedded into day-to-day business operations. Our Board of Directors and cross-functional management teams oversee ESG-related matters, such as strategy, disclosure and business goals.
ESG Governance
Policies and guidelines
We anchor our governance through a comprehensive suite of policies designed to uphold the highest standards of institutional integrity and operational resilience. These guidelines, alongside others, provide the structured oversight necessary to navigate complex business landscapes while safeguarding Thoughtworks.
Training and awareness
To ensure these policies are more than just static documents, we prioritize a culture of continuous learning. These initiatives translate our formal guidelines into actionable knowledge, empowering every Thoughtworker to recognize risks and uphold our high standards of integrity.
Risk management and compliance
To manage and address risks across our global business and safeguard our people, clients and operations, Thoughtworks:
Integrates compliance and risk management into corporate strategy and day-to-day business operations through our Global Security Risk Management program and subsequent implementation of risk mitigation action plans.
Prioritizes risk areas using a standard risk scale, for equivalent evaluation and escalation across all operations.
Conducts routine risk assessments, and updates our risk management strategies as needed.
Regularly reports identified risks and mitigation strategies to the highest executive level, as well as to the Board.
Maintains clear internal processes for the reporting and escalation of risk events to minimize negative impacts and prevent recurrence, considering the risks exposure over the short, intermediate and long term.
Maintains channels for reporting concerns, including an independent Integrity Helpline that may be used anonymously.
Incident response plan
Thoughtworks has a defined global incident management process and procedure. Additionally, and more importantly for every engagement, account teams create specific Incident Response Plans based on our individual client's procedures and policies. Security events are handled through Thoughtworks' incident management procedure to identify and mitigate weaknesses early. This also ensures continuous exercising and training on incident response across the organization.
ISO certifications
In 2024 we launched our ISO 27001:2022 certification journey, initially focusing on a few offices for certification. Building on this foundation and commitment to continuously maturing our security posture, we expanded our journey globally and now all Thoughtworks offices are ISO 27001:2022 certified.
Reporting frameworks and disclosures
The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Our work, values and principles contribute to many of the UN’s SDGs. We believe we can make the greatest impact across these six areas:
Footnotes
[1] Representative as of December 2025 . Gender composition of the entire board is shown.