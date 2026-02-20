Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Custom Software Development Services and Innovation Services and Engineering in Q1 2026. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

Thoughtworks' software engineering services help transform engineering teams into strategic, data-driven powerhouses. Underpinned by the AI/works™ Agentic Development Platform, the services modernize infrastructure and integrate AI accelerators to eliminate inefficiencies. The result is true engineering excellence that allows organizations to deliver market-leading value faster than ever before.

“The push for business transformation via digital and AI has never been greater,” said R “Ray” Wang, CEO and founder at Constellation Research. “In the Age of AI, organizations seek to achieve exponential efficiency with their technology investments. The ShortList provides a jump start in their transformation journey.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 Thoughtworkers strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

