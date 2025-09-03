Thoughtworks Reinforces Commitment to World-Class Security and Data Protection with Global ISO 27001 Certification

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced it has achieved ISO 27001 2022 certification across all its global offices. This certification is a powerful validation of Thoughtworks’ unwavering dedication to protecting client and organizational data by meeting the world’s most rigorous information security standards.

ISO 27001 certification is awarded to organizations that meet stringent criteria for establishing, implementing and continually improving comprehensive security practices. For clients, this certification provides the assurance that Thoughtworks has implemented a robust information security management system that is designed to enhance risk management, strengthen cyber-resilience and manage data protection and governance.

“Our global ISO 27001 certification is a testament to the collective effort and steadfast commitment to security that exists across Thoughtworks," said Nitin Raina, Chief Information Security Officer, Thoughtworks. "This achievement is a strong demonstration to our clients that from the moment a project begins, security is built into the very foundation of our design and engineering practices."

The ISO 27001 certification was awarded after an extensive audit process conducted by an independent, accredited certification body. This ongoing and systematic approach to managing and protecting company and client data ensures that our people, policies and technology are all thoroughly validated.

Supporting resources:

Learn more about Thoughtworks’ Global ISO 27001 certification.

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website.

Follow us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

- ### -

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Media contact:

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations

Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568