Thoughtworks Global CISO Nitin Raina Named 2025 Chicago CISO of the Year

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced its Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Nitin Raina, has been named the 2025 Chicago CISO of the Year. He has been recognized for his strategic vision in transforming security from a technical necessity to a core business function.

The award, managed by the Chicago CISO of the Year Program, recognizes outstanding CISOs for their contributions to their organizations, the information security profession and the local community. Raina’s award acknowledges his leadership in the mid-cap category of organizations with less than $4B in revenue.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Nitin on this well-deserved honor," said Amit Choudhary, Chief Operating Officer at Thoughtworks. "Nitin’s 'security-by-design' vision helped embed security into every aspect of our project delivery. His approach has been instrumental in strengthening client partnerships and helping our business grow. This award is a testament to his leadership and the incredible impact his team has on Thoughtworks and the wider tech community.”

In his role, Raina leads Thoughtworks' global information security, enterprise risk and business continuity programs. He and his team have developed innovative, business-aligned frameworks, including Thoughtworks' award-winning ‘Business-Centric Security Maturity Model’ and a global ‘Security Champions Program.’ These initiatives encouraged Thoughtworks to adopt security as a shared responsibility amongst its employees.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award and share this recognition with my outstanding global team," said Nitin Raina, Global Chief Information Security Officer at Thoughtworks. "We’ve worked hard to move beyond traditional security silos, embedding a “shift-left" approach that has strengthened the company's internal posture and become a key competitive advantage for Thoughtworks.”

Under Raina’s guidance, Thoughtworks' security programs have won the Foundry's CSO50 Award in 2023 and the CSO Award in 2024. He was also a finalist for the 2025 Chicago CISO ORBIE Awards.







About Chicago CISO of the Year Award

Originally patterned after the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Year Award sponsored by the Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP Chicago), SIM-Chicago and the Executive Club of Chicago, this program seeks to recognize outstanding CISOs for the contributions they make to their organizations, the Information Security profession and the local community. The award process is overseen by the Chicago CISO of the Year Program, which is a not-for-profit affiliated with AITP Chicago and managed by local area security leader volunteers.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 Thoughtworkers strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Media contact:

Michelle Surendran

Head of Public Relations for APAC and India

Email: michels@thoughtworks.com