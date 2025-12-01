Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
AWS re:Invent 2025

Ideas to impact with AI

 

December 1 - 5, 2025

Las Vegas, NV
Register for activities
AWS APN Premier Badge

Join Thoughtworks at AWS re:Invent 2025

 

At AWS re:Invent, we are showcasing how we partner with AWS to build, deliver and run the AI solutions enterprises need to win today. Stop by our booth to learn how we help businesses navigate the complexities of data, reduce risk and achieve a competitive edge through scalable, composable solutions.

 

Join us at AWS: re:Invent, December 1-5, in Las Vegas, NV, at booth #1124 to explore the future of enterprise AI and transform your ambitious ideas into real-world impact.

What's on?

two trees connected by a digital rope

Thoughtworks future of AI happy hour

 

Join us at the stunning Rosina Cocktail Lounge at The Palazzo and kick off re:Invent in style. This is your chance to connect with peers, relax and toast to the future of tech. Expect great music, delicious cocktails and even better company.
 

Event Details:
Date: Monday, December 1, 2025
Time: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location: Rosina Cocktail Lounge, The Palazzo Casino Floor

people exercising

Sunrise HIIT cardio class 

 

Power up your morning with an adrenaline-fuelled HIIT cardio class in collaboration with Peloton. Experience heart-pumping beats, high-intensity moves and the ultimate energy boost to kick off your day at AWS re:Invent. Led by Peloton’s Andy Speer, this workout is designed to push limits, spark motivation and leave you feeling unstoppable.

 

*This event is open to AWS re:Invent attendees only.

 

Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Time: 6:30 am - 9:00 am
Location: A premier Las Vegas Nightclub (Exact location wil be shared after registration)


Capacity: Due to high demand, this event has a limited capacity. Register early to secure your spot.

Meet our leaders

Headshot of Mike Sutcliff

Mike Sutcliff

CEO

Headshot of Gene Reznik

Gene Reznik

Chief Strategy Officer

Headshot of Shayan Mohanty

Shayan Mohanty

Chief Data and AI Officer

Headshot of Simone Thompson

Simone Thompson

Global Vice President, Partner Sales

Headshot of Haowei Guo

Haowei Guo

Global Head of AWS Alliances 

 

See what we’ve built with AWS

Register for our networking happy hour

Ready to connect with us at re:Invent? Fill out the form below to secure your spots.

Interested in our AWS practice?

