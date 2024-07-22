Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Data Mesh: From textbook to transformation  

 Is data mesh the key to becoming a data-driven business?

 

Thoughtworks has consistently led the way in data mesh innovation, partnering with clients worldwide to implement data mesh architectures and integrate this revolutionary paradigm into their operations. 

 

In this whitepaper, Thoughtworks and PAYBACK go beyond the theoretical aspects of data mesh, providing an in-depth look at PAYBACK’s journey. You'll gain valuable insights into the practical steps and strategies needed to bring data mesh to life within your organization. Learn how they successfully navigated their data mesh transformation with Thoughtworks' expertise, and discover how these principles can be applied to drive innovation and efficiency in your digital product organization.

 

Discover how to reduce lead times, accelerate delivery, eliminate bottlenecks, and empower users across domains to innovate autonomously. Embrace a people-centric transformation that supports teams and balances core platforms with domain freedom and explore Thoughtworks' customized approach to enable success at PAYBACK.

Key points in the whitepaper

Technical evolution

 

Start with defining responsibilities, appointing teams, and building a sound cloud infrastructure.

 

Organization change

 

Empower product teams to manage data products, leveraging their domain knowledge and growing their technical skills as needed.

 

Curated data products

 

Build data products aligned with specific business goals and find the best infrastructure to support them.

Federated Governance

 

Spread responsibility and keep track of who does what, without creating central bottlenecks.

About PAYBACK

 

PAYBACK is the leading bonus program in Germany and the country’s largest multichannel marketing platform. Currently, 31 million customers use PAYBACK to collect redeemable bonus points while shopping. The PAYBACK card ranks among the most popular cards in Germany and the PAYBACK app, which has garnered multiple awards, stands as one of the country's most popular apps.

 

Thoughtworks and PAYBACK have had a partnership for more than 3 years, during which we have worked with them on their application modernisation and supported their transformation towards a product delivery organisation. Learn more about this partnership.

Authors

Norbert Wirth

Global VP Data & AI at PAYBACK

Alessandro Confetti

Data & AI Technical Principal  at Thoughtworks

Discover the game-changing impact of data mesh in a data-driven organization

