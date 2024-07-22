Data Mesh: From textbook to transformation  

Is data mesh the key to becoming a data-driven business?

Thoughtworks has consistently led the way in data mesh innovation, partnering with clients worldwide to implement data mesh architectures and integrate this revolutionary paradigm into their operations.

In this whitepaper, Thoughtworks and PAYBACK go beyond the theoretical aspects of data mesh, providing an in-depth look at PAYBACK’s journey. You'll gain valuable insights into the practical steps and strategies needed to bring data mesh to life within your organization. Learn how they successfully navigated their data mesh transformation with Thoughtworks' expertise, and discover how these principles can be applied to drive innovation and efficiency in your digital product organization.

Discover how to reduce lead times, accelerate delivery, eliminate bottlenecks, and empower users across domains to innovate autonomously. Embrace a people-centric transformation that supports teams and balances core platforms with domain freedom and explore Thoughtworks' customized approach to enable success at PAYBACK.