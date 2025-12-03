The future of insurance is predictive and preventative. Is your strategy ready?

Insurers across EMEA are moving into a period of irreversible transformation, marked by a decisive shift from reacting to risk to anticipating it.

Those that lead will go beyond paying claims, using AI, IoT and climate data to predict and prevent losses, and embed protection seamlessly at the moment of need.

Will your organization be one of them?

Discover the five trends reshaping insurance in 2026 and how leading institutions are already moving.