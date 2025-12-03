The future of insurance is predictive and preventative. Is your strategy ready?
Insurers across EMEA are moving into a period of irreversible transformation, marked by a decisive shift from reacting to risk to anticipating it.
Those that lead will go beyond paying claims, using AI, IoT and climate data to predict and prevent losses, and embed protection seamlessly at the moment of need.
Will your organization be one of them?
Discover the five trends reshaping insurance in 2026 and how leading institutions are already moving.
Key insights to get you started
AI and IoT are powering real-time risk prediction, faster decisions and dynamic pricing. In Europe alone, 50% of non-life insurers already use AI across the value chain.
With only ~25% of natural catastrophe losses insured in Europe, demand for climate-ready and parametric cover is accelerating — and regulators are pushing for new models.
Embedded insurance is scaling fast, with the European market set to hit $49B by 2030. Insurers that partner with platforms will access new segments at lower acquisition costs.
About the authors
Murali Puthanveedu
Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Practice, IME