Five insurance technology trends for 2026

The future of insurance is predictive and preventative. Is your strategy ready?

 

Insurers across EMEA are moving into a period of irreversible transformation, marked by a decisive shift from reacting to risk to anticipating it.

 

Those that lead will go beyond paying claims, using AI, IoT and climate data to predict and prevent losses, and embed protection seamlessly at the moment of need.

 

Will your organization be one of them?

 

Discover the five trends reshaping insurance in 2026 and how leading institutions are already moving.

 

Key insights to get you started

AI is now core to underwriting and risk

AI and IoT are powering real-time risk prediction, faster decisions and dynamic pricing. In Europe alone, 50% of non-life insurers already use AI across the value chain.

Climate risk is redefining product design

With only ~25% of natural catastrophe losses insured in Europe, demand for climate-ready and parametric cover is accelerating — and regulators are pushing for new models.

Distribution is moving into digital ecosystems

Embedded insurance is scaling fast, with the European market set to hit $49B by 2030. Insurers that partner with platforms will access new segments at lower acquisition costs.

Insurance is being rewired in real time.

Explore the insurance trends for 2026 and get ahead.

About the authors

Rav Hayer

Rav Hayer

Managing Director, UK and Ireland, and Head of BFSI, Europe

Davnit Singh

Davnit Singh

Principal Consultant - BFSI Domain Expert

Adam Wright

Adam Wright

Market Technical Director, BFSI Europ

Murali Puthanveedu

Murali Puthanveedu

Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Practice, IME

