Macro trends in the tech industry | April 2025

Enterprise intelligence: The AI-ification of the enterprise

AI is steadily weaving itself into the fabric of enterprise operations — not just as a tool to automate tasks, but as something that could fundamentally shift how organizations make decisions, manage risk and connect with customers. We’re not all the way there yet, and transformation is still uneven. But more and more companies are starting to see the outlines of a future where AI isn’t a layer on top of the business — it’s baked into its core.

That raises an important question: not whether AI becomes foundational infrastructure, but how we prepare for that without getting caught flat-footed.

As this shift unfolds, quality assurance and governance are becoming more complex and more urgent. Traditional QA practices weren’t built to handle things like model drift, hallucinations or unpredictable behavior. So we’re seeing engineering teams begin to adopt model observability tools, eval frameworks and AI-specific testing practices — especially in industries where the cost of getting it wrong is high.

One of the trickier challenges emerging is what you might call “AI as shadow IT.” Individual teams are spinning up their own tools — sometimes open-source, sometimes SaaS — without going through official channels. It’s easy to see why: these tools are accessible, powerful and often solve real problems. But they also introduce risk — creating a patchwork of AI usage with little oversight or consistency. Some enterprises are starting to respond with lightweight registries, usage tracking and flexible policy frameworks to get ahead of it. It’s still early, but the intent is clear: enable innovation without losing the thread on governance.

There’s also a bigger, less talked-about shift happening: AI is starting to reshape how organizations are designed. This isn’t just about doing more, faster — it’s about changing who does what, how decisions get made, and where accountability sits. Roles are blurring. Assumptions about trust and authority are being tested. And it’s not just a tech issue — it touches leadership, HR and governance, too. Most companies aren’t quite ready for how deep this could go.

At the team level, AI is prompting developers and designers to step back and ask: are we building for humans, or building for machines? As AI tooling gets better — code generation, design suggestions, automation — it’s easy to default to speed. But some teams are pushing back, re-centering on product thinking and UX to make sure what we’re building remains meaningful and sustainable. AI can accelerate delivery, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of clarity or care.

The “AI-ification” of the enterprise isn’t a tidal wave. It’s more like a rising tide — quiet, persistent and shaping everything in its path. The organizations that adapt well won’t just adopt new tools. They’ll ask bigger questions — about structure, capability and trust — and use those answers to steer with intention.