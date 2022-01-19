How to brew a perfect strategy, responsibly (part two)

I was very proud of what I came up with. That proud moment didn't last very long. I got asked two questions

Did our hypothesis meet our expectations?

Did we achieve our goals and hence vision?

I knew immediately that I needed to have a measure of success (MoS) to know how I was doing. Since each node in the tree eventually traces back to the vision (notice the arrow in the image above), I understood that I needed MoS at each level (i.e. goals, bets and initiatives).

In a context of organization, MoS can help leaders define the expected outcome without prescribing a specific solution.

Please note that it is really important to define MoS at the same time when we are defining the work.

Measures are often characterized either as leading or lagging indicators.

Lagging indicators: There is a significant delay between cause and effect. It is useful at the goal level because they are value oriented and not very prescriptive in nature.

For example, I can use the following MoS for my goal 1 (good physical and mental health):

Healthy BMI

Positive attitude and energetic feeling

There are various ways to achieve the above. Here we only care about the outcomes and not the specific ways we achieved this. No prescription and room to experiment. Brilliant!

When it comes to bets and initiative, leading indicators won't be much of a help. Here we need quick feedback for decision making. Here we need to use some kind of predictive metrics as guidelines. In other words, we need leading indicators.