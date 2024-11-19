The stages of the hiring process may vary depending on the role and level you’re applying for. In some cases, interview stages might be combined or adjusted to better suit the position. For example, Graduate candidates currently go through a Culture Interview only, while Consultant and Senior candidates have a combined Culture and Leadership interview. For Lead roles and above, these interviews are conducted separately. Your recruiter will always clarify the specific steps for your application.

1. Recruiter screen

This is our first conversation, where we will get to know each other beyond the resume. This is your time to bring up any questions or topics you would like to discuss. We will talk about the technical and non-technical requirements of the role, Thoughtworks' culture, and other important topics, such as salary expectations. The conversation lasts about 1 hour, and feedback is typically provided within two days.

2. Pairing interview

In this technical stage, you will have the opportunity to demonstrate your skills through a pairing exercise with a Thoughtworks consultant. We evaluate aspects such as technical depth, focus on excellence, and collaboration skills. It is also a great opportunity to experience how we work together. This interview lasts up to 60 minutes. In some cases, this stage may not be necessary, and these attributes will be assessed in subsequent interviews.

3. Technical interview

This interview focuses on your professional experience and your ability to handle various scenarios. We evaluate technical breadth, meaning your knowledge of project life cycles, tools, and the implications of decisions made throughout the process. In some cases, this interview may be combined with the pairing interview, lasting up to 90 minutes.

4. Culture interview

In this stage, aside from technical aspects, we will discuss topics important to Thoughtworks, such as collaboration, growth, and our commitment to social change. We will talk about how we interact with our teams, clients, and society. Issues like feedback practices and responsible technology are covered in this conversation, which can last up to 60 minutes.

5. Leadership interview

The interview with Thoughtworks leadership is an opportunity to discuss decision-making processes and the role of leadership in enabling autonomous teams. We will also talk about your career goals and how we can support your development. This interview lasts 60 minutes.

A feedback-focused process

After all the interviews, we gather feedback from everyone you have interacted with. Whenever a process concludes, whether with a job offer or not, we strive to provide feedback based on your skills and the business needs. Our recruitment team is available to discuss the results and also to hear your thoughts.