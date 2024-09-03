Your involvement might be important, we’ll ask you to write lines of code that aren't just functional but additionally make a difference. Practices like continuous integration, continuous delivery, and unit testing become a part of ordinary routine to make certain that your utility not most effectively meets expectations but exceeds them.

You can carve a path for yourself if you're open and willing to learn. The most common tech stacks used in our teams are related to, but can modify depending on the project:

Mobile technologies: Native iOS, Native Android, Flutter, React Native.

Languages: Swift, Kotlin.

Design tools: Figma, Sketch.

Backend: Firebase.

Security, performance, and monitoring tools: Firebase Crashlytics.

And you won't just be a builder; you'll be a consultant: working alongside clients to uncover their true business needs and creating meaningful solutions together. This interaction will help you develop a global perspective, and you'll have the opportunity to influence decision-making, enhancing your skill set.

At Thoughtworks, every day is an opportunity to learn and grow. If you’re ready to take your mobile career to the next level and work on projects that truly matter, this is the place for you.