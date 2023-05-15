With the ultimate aim of increasing speed to sales, the company decided to completely revamp its sales operations platform with over 150 freshly designed business processes across ordering, accounting, and distribution, which would be linked by an array of over 20 custom built applications for more than 30,000 employees.

When companies make the decision to undertake a digital transformation, the task can be overwhelming. Even with the best intentions and a clearly defined vision, transformation at scale is never easy and the teams faced daunting challenges throughout the journey that caused bottlenecks and frustration.

When the Service Design team from Thoughtworks was brought onboard two years into the project, we–in collaboration with stakeholders–identified a number of areas that needed clarity in order for the program to move forward and succeed.

Some of these areas included:

More definition and segmentation of the user roles, their corresponding applications and jobs to be done

More detailed articulation of business processes from the users’ point of view

Strategy for aligning teams to create a consistent user experience between applications across the platform

How to shift from a tendency to solve complexity through purely technical solutions that may not be optimal for users, to a mindset that adapts technology to fulfill user needs first

Better channels of communication to facilitate greater collaboration

After a period of fact-finding, we decided that a service blueprint would be extremely valuable. A service blueprint is an important artifact in service design: it is a map of the people, tools and processes in the operations pipeline. Having it in place can align all stakeholders and bring clarity. It is intended to be the source of truth, and a way for the teams to assess gaps and create contingency plans.

However, in this case, the scale of the program was so large and each segment so complex, that it soon became apparent that one single blueprint would not be practical. Teams would struggle to use it, because they needed more granularity and detail.

So we pivoted to bringing the user perspective one level down to the business process designs, adding human needs and actions into the abstract flows. For example, if the process design said a form is sent to a department, we asked:

Who sends that form?

What applications are they using?

How do they do it (down to the details in the interface)?

What is the experience of the user on the receiving end?

What happens if the process fails?

We attempted to define both happy paths and unhappy paths in cross-functional workshops that involved product owners (POs) and user experience (UX) designers who were working on all the applications engaged by each business process. Then we had them role play the user roles involved, reading out loud each step as if they were the user. This helped us identify gaps in the process, open questions, as well as opportunities for optimization. Finally, we tracked these issues as they were brought to resolution by the teams.

These workshops were also open to the teams that were entrusted with creating the training and onboarding materials. This brought them into the product development process to help them anticipate user needs and pain points earlier.

When ownership of a problem was unclear because it cut across multiple teams and applications, service designers took on the role of facilitators. Their role was to help keep the customer at the center of the problem-solving process and aligning all stakeholders to the solution.

In one such case, there was a challenge involving pricing that had remained unsolved between two teams for almost two years. So we conducted user research and stakeholder interviews, and then used these as the basis for successive discussions. By putting users at the forefront, we were able to disarm underlying team dynamics that were causing roadblocks in the process. So together, we were able to propose solutions and help the teams reach a consensus that was in the best interest of their respective constituents within three months.

As we moved forward, using service design fostered further positive collaboration and open communication between teams. In our experience, service design methods have a multiplier effect: they build a positive working culture because they give teams a facilitated method of working through ambiguities and solving problems with each other.

Overall, Service Design benefitted the program by: