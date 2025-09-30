Artificial intelligence is looking less and less like a shift than a complete redesign of how banking works. That’s due in no small part to the dawn of AI agents, which are fundamentally redefining the customer experience. Agents go beyond simple chatbots to enable personalized assistants, providing services that reach unprecedented levels of customization and that anticipate rather than respond to customer needs. Potential use cases span everything from routine transactions, to proactive alerts and fraud detection and the full-scale management of investment portfolios.

Beyond the AI agents deployed by banks, customers will increasingly use their own. This might sound like science fiction, but CXOs discount agents at their peril. Agentic solutions are already in play and quickly becoming mainstream. Analysts project that 33% of e-commerce enterprises will adopt agentic AI by 2028. Payment players like Stripe are already developing toolkits to support this new paradigm.

For financial services leaders, this requires rethinking how they build core systems, design customer interactions and deliver personalized services. The goal is to evolve from a strictly user-centric approach, to one that's augmented and centered around leveraging AI agents to create a seamless and tailored experience for every customer — even a customer using AI agents from their side.

This shift calls for a closer look at the frameworks that can guide financial services in leveraging agentic AI to its fullest potential, starting with the Theory of Mind.

Frameworks for agentic AI in banking

Theory of mind

As in any industry providing services to the end-consumer, deeply understanding the customer’s mind has long been a pivotal goal for financial services firms. In this sense, the concept of a Theory of Mind could be seen as the sector’s Holy Grail. This refers to the ability to model a consumer's beliefs, desires and intentions based on observing their actions and then to use that model to successfully predict how they will feel and act next.

In this process, business intelligence units could be seen as detectives, constantly gathering clues from a customer’s behavior, speech and context to build a picture of their mental activity, with the goal of directing products or services to match. Agentic AI will bring new sophistication and precision, as well as new complexities, to the prediction and modelling of customer behavior.

The multiplicity of identity: Beyond the 720-degree view

In the digital era, the concept of a single customer profile has become obsolete. A modern customer wears many hats: a parent managing a family budget, an entrepreneur seeking business loans, a gamer engaged in a digital economy and/or a global citizen making cross-border payments. The proliferation of these "personas" creates a complex web of identities, each with its own unique financial needs and expectations.