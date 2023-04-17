Artificial intelligence is open for business

Isn’t ChatGPT a lot of fun? And right there is why the first half of 2023 has turned into a significant moment in the story of business and technology. ChatGPT’s importance is this: it’s a groundbreaking example of artificial intelligence (AI) which is easy to use — in fact it’s a delight, as the millions of (mainly non-technical) people around the world who have played with it can testify.

With its simple interface and text input, it shows how AI is now “open for business”, i.e. conveniently interactive and therefore ready to be leveraged by people without a technical background. Anyone with a smartphone or computer can lean on it for help with a range of useful tasks — drafting presentations, calling up information and providing ideas.

And this points the way to, we believe, a range of exciting new interactive possibilities for AI which businesses are already taking up. The most interesting thing about ChatGPT is not that it’s “generative” – though of course the outputs provide value – but that it’s incredibly easy to use. Look how simple its interface is. It’s human centered, not machine centered.

Human-centered AI

Human-centered AI tends to empower AI to augment the work of humans, helping us to collaborate, learn and extend our capabilities. It amplifies and enhances intellectual performance, enabling people to see, think, create, and act with extraordinary clarity. Human-centered AI brings, as Professor Ben Shneiderman writes: “superhuman capabilities, augmenting human creativity, while raising human performance and self-efficacy."

Let’s consider what an important change human-centered AI represents at the organizational level. Everyone in a company already has access to help from AI in the form of ChatGPT. More is on the way, including Google’s Bard and generative AI improvements to Workspace, and Microsoft 365 Copilot. Meanwhile DALL-E 2, Midjourney and other apps can create images from text prompts, and Runway has announced an app to generate video in the same way. As people get used to these apps and they are refined, they will support increased productivity and efficiency — throughput is likely to get quicker and innovation is likely to benefit. But there’s a deeper and more interesting point to make about human-centered AI.

Proprietary human-centered AI applications are on the rise. As well as doing what they are specifically designed to do, they give companies a way to invest in the distinctive competencies of their staff. (Examples of distinctive competencies include how Apple’s team create innovative, stylish products that appeal to consumers; or how executives at Walmart are able to manage supply chains efficiently). In a connected global marketplace, where commoditization is a risk, distinctive competencies, in combination with AI, enable a sustainable commercial advantage. Distinctive competency means your teams are doing unique work, which is therefore more valuable, and doing it at speed.