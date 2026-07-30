AI-first banking: From strategic intent to enterprise execution

AI-first is a given — now it’s about results

Recent research shows that 88% of organizations are already using AI, yet only about one-third have scaled it across the enterprise. And just 5 to 6% are achieving meaningful financial impact.

At the same time, the opportunity is clear. Leading organizations are delivering double-digit improvements in efficiency and productivity through AI-enabled transformation, yet fewer than 40% report any meaningful enterprise-level impact on earnings.

The gap is no longer about adoption — it is about execution.

AI-first banking is decision-centric banking

Traditional banks optimize products. AI-first banks optimize decisions.

The shift is fundamental. Instead of organizing around channels, products, or applications, AI-first banks design around decisions and journeys — the points where intelligence directly shapes outcomes.

In this model, intelligence is embedded into every material decision. Customer journeys adapt in real time. Employees are augmented with intelligence, not replaced by it. Risk and compliance are engineered into how decisions are designed and executed, not applied after the fact.

This is not achieved through isolated AI initiatives. It requires coordinated execution across four critical dimensions, with AI/works™, Thoughtworks’ Agentic Development Platform, providing the backbone that connects strategy to delivery at scale.