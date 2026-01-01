Back

AI/works capabilities

Reference overview of AI/works™ capabilities and their role within the platform.

Developer Experience

  • Developer Portal for Agentic Development Workflows

    A central access point for agentic development workflows, specifications and generated artifacts.

  • Integrated Development Environment for Specification-driven Build

    An integrated environment used to execute specification-driven development and testing workflows.

  • Operations Environment for Continuous System Evolution

    An environment used to operate deployed systems and support ongoing evolution over time.

Requirements Capture and Enrichment

  • Requirement Normalization and Categorization

    Structures requirements so they can be enriched and executed by the platform.

  • AI-powered Research for Specification Enrichment

    Uses AI-powered research to enrich requirements with relevant context.

  • UX Design Choices Embedded in Specification

    Captures the leading, industry-relevant UX design systems.

  • Rapid Prototyping and Validation

    Validates requirements and design intent during specification development.

Reverse Engineering

  • Legacy Application Ingestion

    Supports legacy applications as inputs into agentic modernization workflows.

  • Code-to-spec Reverse Engineering

    Reverse engineers existing codebases to extract business logic and convert it into machine-readable specification.

Context Library

  • UX and UI Design System Enforcement

    Applies leading UX and UI design systems during specification development.

  • Industry and Application Specifications

    Applies industry specifications and application-level constraints.

  • Regulatory and Compliance Specifications

    Ensures regulatory and compliance requirements are applied continuously.

  • Architecture and Coding Standards

    Applies Thoughtworks architecture and coding standards by default.

  • Security Threats and Conformance Measures

    Integrates security threat considerations and conformance measures into specifications.

  • Data Model Specifications

    Defines how data models are structured and used across the system.

  • Application Construction Recipes

    Provides reusable construction guidance that informs how systems are built.

Capabilities and Industry Solutions Library

  • Pre-validated Capabilities and Industry Solutions

    Reuses validated capabilities and industry solutions during specification development.

Components Library

  • Microservices Components

    Reusable microservice components for application construction.

  • Data Models and Data Products

    Reusable data models and data products.

  • Agent Components

    Reusable agent components used during construction and runtime.

Dynamic Specification Development

  • Dynamic Specification Development

    Converges inputs from reverse engineering, requirements, context and libraries into a living specification.

  • SuperSpec Generation

    Generates a precise, machine-readable SuperSpec that defines what to build and how to build it.

Spec-to-code Execution

  • Front-end and Back-end Story Generation

    Generates implementation stories directly from the SuperSpec.

  • Application Component Generation

    Generates application components from specification rather than manual coding.

  • Testing and Verification

    Automatically generates and executes tests to verify correctness.

  • Continuous Deployment

    Deploys generated code into target environments.

Runtime Operations

  • Monitoring and Observability

    Monitors deployed systems during runtime operation.

  • Predictive Maintenance and Codebase Regeneration

    Detects changes and regenerates affected codebase components instead of patching.

  • Risk Management

    Manages operational and regulatory risk during runtime.

  • Agentic Security Management

    Uses agents to manage security during build and runtime.