AI/works™ capabilities
AI/works™ capabilities
Developer Experience
Developer Portal for Agentic Development Workflows
A central access point for agentic development workflows, specifications and generated artifacts.
Integrated Development Environment for Specification-driven Build
An integrated environment used to execute specification-driven development and testing workflows.
Operations Environment for Continuous System Evolution
An environment used to operate deployed systems and support ongoing evolution over time.
Requirements Capture and Enrichment
Requirement Normalization and Categorization
Structures requirements so they can be enriched and executed by the platform.
AI-powered Research for Specification Enrichment
Uses AI-powered research to enrich requirements with relevant context.
UX Design Choices Embedded in Specification
Captures the leading, industry-relevant UX design systems.
Rapid Prototyping and Validation
Validates requirements and design intent during specification development.
Reverse Engineering
Legacy Application Ingestion
Supports legacy applications as inputs into agentic modernization workflows.
Code-to-spec Reverse Engineering
Reverse engineers existing codebases to extract business logic and convert it into machine-readable specification.
Context Library
UX and UI Design System Enforcement
Applies leading UX and UI design systems during specification development.
Industry and Application Specifications
Applies industry specifications and application-level constraints.
Regulatory and Compliance Specifications
Ensures regulatory and compliance requirements are applied continuously.
Architecture and Coding Standards
Applies Thoughtworks architecture and coding standards by default.
Security Threats and Conformance Measures
Integrates security threat considerations and conformance measures into specifications.
Data Model Specifications
Defines how data models are structured and used across the system.
Application Construction Recipes
Provides reusable construction guidance that informs how systems are built.
Capabilities and Industry Solutions Library
Pre-validated Capabilities and Industry Solutions
Reuses validated capabilities and industry solutions during specification development.
Components Library
Microservices Components
Reusable microservice components for application construction.
Data Models and Data Products
Reusable data models and data products.
Agent Components
Reusable agent components used during construction and runtime.
Dynamic Specification Development
Dynamic Specification Development
Converges inputs from reverse engineering, requirements, context and libraries into a living specification.
SuperSpec Generation
Generates a precise, machine-readable SuperSpec that defines what to build and how to build it.
Spec-to-code Execution
Front-end and Back-end Story Generation
Generates implementation stories directly from the SuperSpec.
Application Component Generation
Generates application components from specification rather than manual coding.
Testing and Verification
Automatically generates and executes tests to verify correctness.
Continuous Deployment
Deploys generated code into target environments.
Runtime Operations
Monitoring and Observability
Monitors deployed systems during runtime operation.
Predictive Maintenance and Codebase Regeneration
Detects changes and regenerates affected codebase components instead of patching.
Risk Management
Manages operational and regulatory risk during runtime.
Agentic Security Management
Uses agents to manage security during build and runtime.