Enhancing the mobile streaming experience for Australian sports fans

A redesigned mobile streaming experience and cross-platform design system enable Kayo Sports to:
Improve key engagement metrics, including hours watched
Enhance its user experience in a competitive sports streaming market
Support future expansion and innovation
Connecting Australian fans to the sports they love
Kayo Sports, Australia’s biggest sports streaming service, offering live and on-demand coverage of more than 50 sports.
The company’s mobile app connects fans to their favorite sports through on-the-go streaming. To stay on top of the sports streaming market, Kayo Sports strives to deliver mobile experiences that keep fans engaged for longer.
However, with streaming platforms evolving quickly, Kayo Sports recognised a need to enhance its mobile app experience and find new ways to engage fans.
Challenge: Enhance the mobile streaming experience
In the hyper-competitive subscription streaming market, boosting user engagement is the primary driver of success. Part of that is delivering unique content that viewers love, but another key element is the quality of their experience on the streaming platform.
Kayo Sports knew that to maintain its sports streaming leadership, it needed a modern, engaging, and more personalized mobile app experience that could harness the unique strengths of mobile streaming.
Understanding the strategic importance of the project — and the scale of the technical challenge — Kayo Sports partnered with Thoughtworks to bring this vision to life.
Solution: A rejuvenated mobile app — and a platform for future innovation
Thoughtworks collaborated with Kayo Sports to redesign the mobile app, enhancing key areas of the user experience, such as the homepage and video player, to make it more intuitive and engaging.
The app’s design was based on two important pillars:
User-centric design, to build features that make it easier for fans to discover, watch, and engage with live games and on-demand content. Thoughtworks also designed short-form content formats to make the app more engaging and accessible for casual fans who want quick updates or highlights.
Focusing on mobile-native interactions, such as swipe-based navigation and tap-to-watch features, to create an intuitive and seamless user experience.
Keeping in mind the strategic value of the mobile app redesign, Thoughtworks also kept one eye on the future, creating a unified design system and UI toolkit that works seamlessly across mobile, television, and web platforms. Reusable elements such as buttons, icons and layouts ensure a consistent look and feel on every platform and support future scalability.
In addition, Thoughtworks developed templates for visual content, making it easier for Kayo Sports to create and update content and ensure brand consistency across all sports and teams.
Throughout the project, Thoughtworks took a collaborative and adaptive approach to ensure stakeholder alignment and quickly address feedback. Continuous communication, thorough documentation, and proactive stakeholder engagement were critical for the project’s success. To ensure stakeholder buy-in, Thoughtworks also built high-fidelity prototypes to help everyone visualise the end product and align on the design direction.
Outcomes: Increased fan engagement in a competitive streaming market
With an intuitive and engaging mobile app experience, including improved navigation, personalized content recommendations and seamless video playback, Kayo Sports witnessed users spending more time on the platform. Introducing a sleek, modern user experience has also helped the company reinforce its reputation as a cutting-edge sports streaming service.
The unified design system will allow Kayo Sports to deliver a consistent experience on all its platforms. Following the success of the mobile app redesign, the company has expanded its partnership with Thoughtworks to collaborate on the redesign of its television platform, giving Australian fans even more ways to engage with the sports they love.
Our redesigned mobile app delivers a modern, seamless and intuitive experience that keeps fans engaged on our platform, streaming and interacting with more content. What’s truly exciting is we now have a foundation to build more personalized experiences and AI-driven features that will give fans even more reasons to engage with our platform.